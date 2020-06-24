All apartments in Phoenix
5154 E MONTE VISTA Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5154 E MONTE VISTA Road

5154 East Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

5154 East Monte Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic rental in a great part of Phoenix! Recently painted and newer carpet! Close to Scottsdale, Tempe, Papago Park, and the 202/101/143 freeways. Super quiet community of well-kept patio homes for easy going living. Ground level, single story, with no interior steps. The unit features two bedrooms and TWO full bathrooms which is tough to find. Large open concept living/dining area off the kitchen that includes all appliances. There is an attached two car covered carport for tenant use, along with a private walled backyard with covered patio and room for kids/pets. Inside laundry with W/D included. There is a large locking storage unit off the carport, as well as one off the back patio. You won't find a better rental for your money than this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5154 E MONTE VISTA Road have any available units?
5154 E MONTE VISTA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5154 E MONTE VISTA Road have?
Some of 5154 E MONTE VISTA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5154 E MONTE VISTA Road currently offering any rent specials?
5154 E MONTE VISTA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5154 E MONTE VISTA Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5154 E MONTE VISTA Road is pet friendly.
Does 5154 E MONTE VISTA Road offer parking?
Yes, 5154 E MONTE VISTA Road offers parking.
Does 5154 E MONTE VISTA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5154 E MONTE VISTA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5154 E MONTE VISTA Road have a pool?
No, 5154 E MONTE VISTA Road does not have a pool.
Does 5154 E MONTE VISTA Road have accessible units?
No, 5154 E MONTE VISTA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5154 E MONTE VISTA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5154 E MONTE VISTA Road has units with dishwashers.
