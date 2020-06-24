5154 E MONTE VISTA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic rental in a great part of Phoenix! Recently painted and newer carpet! Close to Scottsdale, Tempe, Papago Park, and the 202/101/143 freeways. Super quiet community of well-kept patio homes for easy going living. Ground level, single story, with no interior steps. The unit features two bedrooms and TWO full bathrooms which is tough to find. Large open concept living/dining area off the kitchen that includes all appliances. There is an attached two car covered carport for tenant use, along with a private walled backyard with covered patio and room for kids/pets. Inside laundry with W/D included. There is a large locking storage unit off the carport, as well as one off the back patio. You won't find a better rental for your money than this!