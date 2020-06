Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

A beautiful home in the 85254 zip code. Gorgeous 4-bd, 2.5-bath with pool,built-in barbecue, outdoor fireplace, and kitchen serving window for outdoor entertaining. This house features many upgrades including travertine flooring throughout. Rental includes washer and dryer. Don't miss out on this rental in this highly sought-after area. To view property on your own, please email or text listing agent a photo of your drivers license to receive code.