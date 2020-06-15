5146 E OAK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

Available for April-December. Rental Rates are seasonal, please inquire w/ desired length of term & I will respond w/ specific pricing for weeks/months desired. Fully furnished rental available with 2 bedrooms with queen beds and living room with sleeper sofa. This WanderJaunt puts Papago Park right at your doorstep! Very conveniently located, this WanderJaunt has everything for your vacation or business travel needs. You will be able to start your day off right with complimentary coffee, surf the web on the high-speed WiFi, or relax on the couch watching cable on our 50'' HDTV. You'll be sure to have a restful slumber on our Tuft and Needle(tm) mattresses fitted with top-notch 100% cotton sheets. Sorry, no pets allowed.