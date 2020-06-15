All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5146 E OAK Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5146 E OAK Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

5146 E OAK Street

5146 East Oak Street · (412) 418-4824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5146 East Oak Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
internet access
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Available for April-December. Rental Rates are seasonal, please inquire w/ desired length of term & I will respond w/ specific pricing for weeks/months desired. Fully furnished rental available with 2 bedrooms with queen beds and living room with sleeper sofa. This WanderJaunt puts Papago Park right at your doorstep! Very conveniently located, this WanderJaunt has everything for your vacation or business travel needs. You will be able to start your day off right with complimentary coffee, surf the web on the high-speed WiFi, or relax on the couch watching cable on our 50'' HDTV. You'll be sure to have a restful slumber on our Tuft and Needle(tm) mattresses fitted with top-notch 100% cotton sheets. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5146 E OAK Street have any available units?
5146 E OAK Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5146 E OAK Street have?
Some of 5146 E OAK Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5146 E OAK Street currently offering any rent specials?
5146 E OAK Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5146 E OAK Street pet-friendly?
No, 5146 E OAK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5146 E OAK Street offer parking?
No, 5146 E OAK Street does not offer parking.
Does 5146 E OAK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5146 E OAK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5146 E OAK Street have a pool?
Yes, 5146 E OAK Street has a pool.
Does 5146 E OAK Street have accessible units?
No, 5146 E OAK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5146 E OAK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5146 E OAK Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5146 E OAK Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

El Cortez
3130 N 7th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity