5126 E Libby St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5126 E Libby St

5126 East Libby Street · No Longer Available
Location

5126 East Libby Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Triple Crown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Amazing North Scottsdale Home at 52nd St and Bell Rd in the Triple Crown subdivision 85254. Home is close to freeways, shopping, TPC golf course, and North Scottsdale amenities. Home is on a quiet street with desert landscape in front and back--Landscape Service Included with Rent! 3 car garage. Home has 3 bed+den/2 bath and is nearly 1900 sq ft. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Large master bedroom with large closet, shower and dual sinks. Spectacular pool--Pool Service Included with Rent! Washer, dryer, fridge included with the home. Fresh paint throughout. Ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $250 refundable cleaning deposit. $2495 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, felonies, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/807782?source=marketing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

