5126 E Libby St

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Amazing North Scottsdale Home at 52nd St and Bell Rd in the Triple Crown subdivision 85254. Home is close to freeways, shopping, TPC golf course, and North Scottsdale amenities. Home is on a quiet street with desert landscape in front and back--Landscape Service Included with Rent! 3 car garage. Home has 3 bed+den/2 bath and is nearly 1900 sq ft. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Large master bedroom with large closet, shower and dual sinks. Spectacular pool--Pool Service Included with Rent! Washer, dryer, fridge included with the home. Fresh paint throughout. Ready for immediate move in!



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $250 refundable cleaning deposit. $2495 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, felonies, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



