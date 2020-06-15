All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

5122 N 31ST Way

5122 North 31st Way · (480) 721-2618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5122 North 31st Way, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 228 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
internet access
Total Remodel 2017! End unit/corner unit!!!! Take elevator or stairs to second floor. Condo is all on one level. Complex has heated pool and backs to the Biltmore Mall. Walk to shops, Starbucks, grocery store, restaurants and more!!! Golf course community. Guard Gated! Vacation Furnished rental $3000 monthly October to April. $2000 monthly May to September.Available by the month or long term . Now booking winter 2021 and summer/fall 2020! Sorry no pets/smoking allowed in the building. Rent includes utilities, tv, internet, wifi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5122 N 31ST Way have any available units?
5122 N 31ST Way has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5122 N 31ST Way have?
Some of 5122 N 31ST Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5122 N 31ST Way currently offering any rent specials?
5122 N 31ST Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5122 N 31ST Way pet-friendly?
No, 5122 N 31ST Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5122 N 31ST Way offer parking?
No, 5122 N 31ST Way does not offer parking.
Does 5122 N 31ST Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5122 N 31ST Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5122 N 31ST Way have a pool?
Yes, 5122 N 31ST Way has a pool.
Does 5122 N 31ST Way have accessible units?
No, 5122 N 31ST Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5122 N 31ST Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5122 N 31ST Way has units with dishwashers.
