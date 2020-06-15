5122 N 31ST Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool internet access

Total Remodel 2017! End unit/corner unit!!!! Take elevator or stairs to second floor. Condo is all on one level. Complex has heated pool and backs to the Biltmore Mall. Walk to shops, Starbucks, grocery store, restaurants and more!!! Golf course community. Guard Gated! Vacation Furnished rental $3000 monthly October to April. $2000 monthly May to September.Available by the month or long term . Now booking winter 2021 and summer/fall 2020! Sorry no pets/smoking allowed in the building. Rent includes utilities, tv, internet, wifi