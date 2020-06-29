Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

5121 W LEODRA LN - 3BR 2BA 51st Ave/Southern --- MOVE IN READY! COME BY AND SEE TODAY! - Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nUqRTxaFP7Z



You have to take a look at this adorable home today! The paver driveway and well manicured lawn welcomes you at the front. Inside you will find updated plank flooring with carpet in the bedrooms. There are two bedrooms and a bath at the front of the home. Down the hall you will pass the den and door to garage which features a small counter and cabinet set for a nice drop area from that entry. Further down the hall you enter the kitchen and great room area. The contrast between the cabinets and counter tops give this home a clean, crisp feel. The great room is accented with a shiplap wall. This shiplap is also continued into the master bedroom. The master bath has double sinks, shower, tub and separate toilet room. The master closet is spacious which also features a door into the laundry room. As if it couldn't get any better, the back yard is perfect for entertaining! A long patio is complimented by a paver pergola sitting area. Well maintained landscaping and a gate to access the walking path and park in the area behind the house.

Located Near 51st Ave and Southern!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



No Cats Allowed



