5121 W Leodra Ln.
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

5121 W Leodra Ln.

5121 West Leodra Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5121 West Leodra Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5121 W LEODRA LN - 3BR 2BA 51st Ave/Southern --- MOVE IN READY! COME BY AND SEE TODAY! - Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nUqRTxaFP7Z

You have to take a look at this adorable home today! The paver driveway and well manicured lawn welcomes you at the front. Inside you will find updated plank flooring with carpet in the bedrooms. There are two bedrooms and a bath at the front of the home. Down the hall you will pass the den and door to garage which features a small counter and cabinet set for a nice drop area from that entry. Further down the hall you enter the kitchen and great room area. The contrast between the cabinets and counter tops give this home a clean, crisp feel. The great room is accented with a shiplap wall. This shiplap is also continued into the master bedroom. The master bath has double sinks, shower, tub and separate toilet room. The master closet is spacious which also features a door into the laundry room. As if it couldn't get any better, the back yard is perfect for entertaining! A long patio is complimented by a paver pergola sitting area. Well maintained landscaping and a gate to access the walking path and park in the area behind the house.
Located Near 51st Ave and Southern!

To schedule a self tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5432121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 W Leodra Ln. have any available units?
5121 W Leodra Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 W Leodra Ln. have?
Some of 5121 W Leodra Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 W Leodra Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
5121 W Leodra Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 W Leodra Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5121 W Leodra Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 5121 W Leodra Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 5121 W Leodra Ln. offers parking.
Does 5121 W Leodra Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5121 W Leodra Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 W Leodra Ln. have a pool?
No, 5121 W Leodra Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 5121 W Leodra Ln. have accessible units?
No, 5121 W Leodra Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 W Leodra Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5121 W Leodra Ln. has units with dishwashers.

