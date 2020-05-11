512 W EL CAMINITO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Updated, contemporary, remodeled home in North Central. Enormous 3 car garage, plus huge workshop & tons of storage! Main floor master bedroom has a fireplace, built-in book shelves, his & hers walk-in closets & winding staircase to loft/office. Spacious kitchen with large pantry & GE Monogram stainless appliance package. Huge living room features vaulted wood ceilings, a fireplace, adjoining den or dining area, French doors opening to a gorgeous outdoor fireplace & covered seating area. Two bedrooms upstairs, the loft/office & full bath plus a large storage closet. The luxurious backyard has a mosaic tiled pool & lush landscaping with artificial grass. Walk/bike to the bridle path & popular North Central Restaurants.