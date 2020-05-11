All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

512 W EL CAMINITO Drive

512 West El Caminito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

512 West El Caminito Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Updated, contemporary, remodeled home in North Central. Enormous 3 car garage, plus huge workshop & tons of storage! Main floor master bedroom has a fireplace, built-in book shelves, his & hers walk-in closets & winding staircase to loft/office. Spacious kitchen with large pantry & GE Monogram stainless appliance package. Huge living room features vaulted wood ceilings, a fireplace, adjoining den or dining area, French doors opening to a gorgeous outdoor fireplace & covered seating area. Two bedrooms upstairs, the loft/office & full bath plus a large storage closet. The luxurious backyard has a mosaic tiled pool & lush landscaping with artificial grass. Walk/bike to the bridle path & popular North Central Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 W EL CAMINITO Drive have any available units?
512 W EL CAMINITO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 W EL CAMINITO Drive have?
Some of 512 W EL CAMINITO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 W EL CAMINITO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
512 W EL CAMINITO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 W EL CAMINITO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 512 W EL CAMINITO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 512 W EL CAMINITO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 512 W EL CAMINITO Drive offers parking.
Does 512 W EL CAMINITO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 W EL CAMINITO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 W EL CAMINITO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 512 W EL CAMINITO Drive has a pool.
Does 512 W EL CAMINITO Drive have accessible units?
No, 512 W EL CAMINITO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 512 W EL CAMINITO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 W EL CAMINITO Drive has units with dishwashers.
