5115 W NOVAK Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Do not miss this absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom/ 3 bathroom home with two car garage in Laveen. Enter and find a spacious floor plan with upgrades throughout. Notice brand new flooring including new wood plank tile and brand new carpet. Enjoy vaulted ceilings, fresh paint, and a loft, perfect for relaxing. The gourmet kitchen comes complete with appliances including refrigerator, granite countertops, and kitchen island. Full washer/ dryer included. The roomy master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom with walk in closet, dual sink vanity, and separate tub/ shower. Step outside to a covered patio and enjoy low maintenance desert landscaping and fire pit. Located near restaurants, shopping, parks, schools, and the I10 freeway.