Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5115 W NOVAK Way
Last updated October 24 2019 at 12:00 AM

5115 W NOVAK Way

5115 West Novak Way · No Longer Available
Location

5115 West Novak Way, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Do not miss this absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom/ 3 bathroom home with two car garage in Laveen. Enter and find a spacious floor plan with upgrades throughout. Notice brand new flooring including new wood plank tile and brand new carpet. Enjoy vaulted ceilings, fresh paint, and a loft, perfect for relaxing. The gourmet kitchen comes complete with appliances including refrigerator, granite countertops, and kitchen island. Full washer/ dryer included. The roomy master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom with walk in closet, dual sink vanity, and separate tub/ shower. Step outside to a covered patio and enjoy low maintenance desert landscaping and fire pit. Located near restaurants, shopping, parks, schools, and the I10 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 W NOVAK Way have any available units?
5115 W NOVAK Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 W NOVAK Way have?
Some of 5115 W NOVAK Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 W NOVAK Way currently offering any rent specials?
5115 W NOVAK Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 W NOVAK Way pet-friendly?
No, 5115 W NOVAK Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5115 W NOVAK Way offer parking?
Yes, 5115 W NOVAK Way offers parking.
Does 5115 W NOVAK Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5115 W NOVAK Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 W NOVAK Way have a pool?
No, 5115 W NOVAK Way does not have a pool.
Does 5115 W NOVAK Way have accessible units?
No, 5115 W NOVAK Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 W NOVAK Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5115 W NOVAK Way has units with dishwashers.

