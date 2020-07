5104 North 32nd Street Unit 227

Amenities

Marvelous Meridian!! -

THIS 1257 SQ. FT. FULLY FURNISHED 2 BD AND 2 BA IN MERIDIAN CONDOMINIUMS AT 32D AND CAMELBACK FEATURES PRIVATE GARAGE PARKING FOR ONE CAR AND WALK TO RESTAURANTS AND GROCERY SHOPPING VERY CLOSE BY. BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE WALK-IN CLOSETS. LARGE COVERED PRIVATE BALCONY OFF MASTER AND LIVING ROOM. NEUTRAL CARPETING, GRANITE GAS FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. PRIVATE ON-SITE FITNESS CENTER AND LARGE HEATED POOL W/HEATED SPA. GRASSY COMMON GROUNDS WITH TREES, WATER BROOK WITH WATERFALL AND GAZEBO WITH GAS BBQ. UNDERGROUND PARKING WITH ELEVATOR TO YOUR CONDO. GATED COMMUNITY IN GREAT LOCATION IN THE BILTMORE. NEAR SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT, 15 MINUTES TO AIRPORT, DOWNTOWN OR SCOTTSDALE. NEAR MANY GOLF COURSES. . FLAT SCREEN T.V., HI-SPEED INTERNET AVAILABLE, COX CABLE AVAILABLE.



