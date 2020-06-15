All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

5104 N 32ND Street

5104 North 32nd Street · (602) 330-1860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5104 North 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Biltmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1069 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
media room
Leased thru March 2020. EXCEPTIONAL 1st FLOOR 1BR, single-level perfectly furnished in ''BEACH'' style -- light wood floors and cabinets t/o, bright and sunny! Very spacious 1069 sf open-flow floor plan, bedroom with walk-in closet, full bath with double sinks. Kitchen with granite counters and bar counter, washer/dryer in laundry room. Large sunny patio, very quiet and private. Underground assigned parking plus guest parking. Great complex with huge pool/spa, clubhouse and well-equipped workout facility -- within the ARIZONA BILTMORE area. Walk to Biltmore Hotel for fine dining, drinks and golf -- and walk to Safeway, Starbucks, Gelato, great restaurants, movie and shopping at Biltmore Fashion Park -- plus great access to Scottsdale, north or 51 Fwy to downtown sports or theater! Owner/Ag

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5104 N 32ND Street have any available units?
5104 N 32ND Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5104 N 32ND Street have?
Some of 5104 N 32ND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5104 N 32ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
5104 N 32ND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5104 N 32ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 5104 N 32ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5104 N 32ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 5104 N 32ND Street does offer parking.
Does 5104 N 32ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5104 N 32ND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5104 N 32ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 5104 N 32ND Street has a pool.
Does 5104 N 32ND Street have accessible units?
No, 5104 N 32ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5104 N 32ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5104 N 32ND Street has units with dishwashers.
