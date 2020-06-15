5104 N 32ND Street

Amenities

Leased thru March 2020. EXCEPTIONAL 1st FLOOR 1BR, single-level perfectly furnished in ''BEACH'' style -- light wood floors and cabinets t/o, bright and sunny! Very spacious 1069 sf open-flow floor plan, bedroom with walk-in closet, full bath with double sinks. Kitchen with granite counters and bar counter, washer/dryer in laundry room. Large sunny patio, very quiet and private. Underground assigned parking plus guest parking. Great complex with huge pool/spa, clubhouse and well-equipped workout facility -- within the ARIZONA BILTMORE area. Walk to Biltmore Hotel for fine dining, drinks and golf -- and walk to Safeway, Starbucks, Gelato, great restaurants, movie and shopping at Biltmore Fashion Park -- plus great access to Scottsdale, north or 51 Fwy to downtown sports or theater! Owner/Ag