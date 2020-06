Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

BEAUTIFUL Lake Unit in highly sought after Biltmore Terraces! Extremely upgraded unit has hardwood flooring, plush carpet in bedrooms, granite and neutral paint. Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is extremely spacious and has great lake views.Community has Clubhouse, Exercise Room & TWO POOLS and Spas! Located only minutes away from great restaurants, shopping and hiking.**Can be rented FURNISHED for $2000/month.