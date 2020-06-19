Amenities

5054-1 E. SIESTA DR Available 09/25/19 Great private 2 bed/2 bath end unit in the Pointe at South Mountain Community! - Private 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom end unit that borders common area wash on two sides, and in the heart of Pointe at South Mountain Community. Recently updated kitchen with quartz counter tops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Great room with plenty of natural light and bee hive fireplace, and private patio. Includes water, sewer and trash, plus all the amenities of this fabulous community!



(RLNE4239410)