5050 E NAMBE Street
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM
1 of 1
5050 E NAMBE Street
5050 East Nambe Street
·
No Longer Available
5050 East Nambe Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BDRM, 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF AHWATUKEE. CLOSE TO WARNER AND I-10. COMPLETELY UPDATED WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, WOOD FLOORING IN THE BONUS ROOM OFF THE KITCHEN.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 5050 E NAMBE Street have any available units?
5050 E NAMBE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5050 E NAMBE Street have?
Some of 5050 E NAMBE Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5050 E NAMBE Street currently offering any rent specials?
5050 E NAMBE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 E NAMBE Street pet-friendly?
No, 5050 E NAMBE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5050 E NAMBE Street offer parking?
No, 5050 E NAMBE Street does not offer parking.
Does 5050 E NAMBE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5050 E NAMBE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 E NAMBE Street have a pool?
No, 5050 E NAMBE Street does not have a pool.
Does 5050 E NAMBE Street have accessible units?
No, 5050 E NAMBE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 E NAMBE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5050 E NAMBE Street has units with dishwashers.
