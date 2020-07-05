All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

5050 E NAMBE Street

5050 East Nambe Street · No Longer Available
Location

5050 East Nambe Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BDRM, 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF AHWATUKEE. CLOSE TO WARNER AND I-10. COMPLETELY UPDATED WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, WOOD FLOORING IN THE BONUS ROOM OFF THE KITCHEN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 E NAMBE Street have any available units?
5050 E NAMBE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5050 E NAMBE Street have?
Some of 5050 E NAMBE Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 E NAMBE Street currently offering any rent specials?
5050 E NAMBE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 E NAMBE Street pet-friendly?
No, 5050 E NAMBE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5050 E NAMBE Street offer parking?
No, 5050 E NAMBE Street does not offer parking.
Does 5050 E NAMBE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5050 E NAMBE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 E NAMBE Street have a pool?
No, 5050 E NAMBE Street does not have a pool.
Does 5050 E NAMBE Street have accessible units?
No, 5050 E NAMBE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 E NAMBE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5050 E NAMBE Street has units with dishwashers.

