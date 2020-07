Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Home is a Delight to show, enter into a small courtyard entry,open door to great room. Downstairs bedroom w/large walk in closet, bathroom has sit down vanity,big laundry room is off the kitchen going upstairs to two bedrooms. close to shopping, schools. Interior of home has just been painted and kitchen cabinets and backyard deck are in the process of being refinished.