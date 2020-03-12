5041 W NANCY Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedrm & LOFT, 2.5 bath & 2 car garage home situated in the cul-de-sac. Fresh new paint throughout! All tiles on 1st-level, new laminate flooring 2nd-level, corian counter tops & back splashes, island, eat-in kitchen, & bay window in dining. Loft upstairs, separate shower & tub in Master bath, wrought iron and stained oak handrails at stairs, ceiling fans, extended covered patio and more! Fully landscaped both front and backyard. Washer & Dryer are included conveniently upstairs! Walking distance to shopping! Minutes to interstate I-10 (to north) and I-17 (to east)! QUALIFICATIONS: good credits (650+), clean backgrounds, & income 3x times rent amount. Minimum 2-Year Lease Agreement.