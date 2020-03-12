All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5041 W NANCY Lane

5041 West Nancy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5041 West Nancy Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedrm & LOFT, 2.5 bath & 2 car garage home situated in the cul-de-sac. Fresh new paint throughout! All tiles on 1st-level, new laminate flooring 2nd-level, corian counter tops & back splashes, island, eat-in kitchen, & bay window in dining. Loft upstairs, separate shower & tub in Master bath, wrought iron and stained oak handrails at stairs, ceiling fans, extended covered patio and more! Fully landscaped both front and backyard. Washer & Dryer are included conveniently upstairs! Walking distance to shopping! Minutes to interstate I-10 (to north) and I-17 (to east)! QUALIFICATIONS: good credits (650+), clean backgrounds, & income 3x times rent amount. Minimum 2-Year Lease Agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5041 W NANCY Lane have any available units?
5041 W NANCY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5041 W NANCY Lane have?
Some of 5041 W NANCY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5041 W NANCY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5041 W NANCY Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5041 W NANCY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5041 W NANCY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5041 W NANCY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5041 W NANCY Lane does offer parking.
Does 5041 W NANCY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5041 W NANCY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5041 W NANCY Lane have a pool?
No, 5041 W NANCY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5041 W NANCY Lane have accessible units?
No, 5041 W NANCY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5041 W NANCY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5041 W NANCY Lane has units with dishwashers.
