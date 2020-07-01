All apartments in Phoenix
5040 E ROY ROGERS Road
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:00 AM

5040 E ROY ROGERS Road

5040 East Roy Rogers Road · No Longer Available
Location

5040 East Roy Rogers Road, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the Kaufman and Broad Premiere Series Plan 2757, which is approximately 2700 square foot. Bought new in 2000 , property is still owned by the original owner. Unit includes washer and dryer and refrigerator, automatic garage door opener. Similar homes are leasing for $2000 per month or more -- the lower rent reflects that the house is fresh and clean, but has not bee upgraded. A very spacious 4 bedroom home with a 2-car garage, and an additional 2nd floor open loft area, the home has plenty of room for folks with big furniture. Desert landscaping.New vinyl will be installed in kitchen prior to occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 E ROY ROGERS Road have any available units?
5040 E ROY ROGERS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5040 E ROY ROGERS Road have?
Some of 5040 E ROY ROGERS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5040 E ROY ROGERS Road currently offering any rent specials?
5040 E ROY ROGERS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 E ROY ROGERS Road pet-friendly?
No, 5040 E ROY ROGERS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5040 E ROY ROGERS Road offer parking?
Yes, 5040 E ROY ROGERS Road offers parking.
Does 5040 E ROY ROGERS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5040 E ROY ROGERS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 E ROY ROGERS Road have a pool?
No, 5040 E ROY ROGERS Road does not have a pool.
Does 5040 E ROY ROGERS Road have accessible units?
No, 5040 E ROY ROGERS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 E ROY ROGERS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5040 E ROY ROGERS Road has units with dishwashers.

