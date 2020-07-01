5040 E ROY ROGERS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is the Kaufman and Broad Premiere Series Plan 2757, which is approximately 2700 square foot. Bought new in 2000 , property is still owned by the original owner. Unit includes washer and dryer and refrigerator, automatic garage door opener. Similar homes are leasing for $2000 per month or more -- the lower rent reflects that the house is fresh and clean, but has not bee upgraded. A very spacious 4 bedroom home with a 2-car garage, and an additional 2nd floor open loft area, the home has plenty of room for folks with big furniture. Desert landscaping.New vinyl will be installed in kitchen prior to occupancy.