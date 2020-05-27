5037 East Sierra Sunset Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85331 Colina del Norte
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great home located in popular Shea Homes community Colina Del Norte in Cave Creek. Popular split floor plan with large living and dining area. Spacious kitchen and family room great for entertaining. Over sized lot surrounded by natural area open space for plenty of privacy and with beautiful pool and patio. Extra room for storage plus 3 car garage. Ready for move in immediately!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail have any available units?
5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail have?
Some of 5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.