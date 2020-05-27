All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail

5037 East Sierra Sunset Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5037 East Sierra Sunset Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Colina del Norte

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great home located in popular Shea Homes community Colina Del Norte in Cave Creek. Popular split floor plan with large living and dining area. Spacious kitchen and family room great for entertaining. Over sized lot surrounded by natural area open space for plenty of privacy and with beautiful pool and patio. Extra room for storage plus 3 car garage. Ready for move in immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail have any available units?
5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail have?
Some of 5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail offers parking.
Does 5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail has a pool.
Does 5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail have accessible units?
No, 5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5037 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail has units with dishwashers.
