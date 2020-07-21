All apartments in Phoenix
5029 W NANCY Lane

5029 West Nancy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5029 West Nancy Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5029 W NANCY Lane have any available units?
5029 W NANCY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5029 W NANCY Lane have?
Some of 5029 W NANCY Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5029 W NANCY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5029 W NANCY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5029 W NANCY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5029 W NANCY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5029 W NANCY Lane offer parking?
No, 5029 W NANCY Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5029 W NANCY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5029 W NANCY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5029 W NANCY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5029 W NANCY Lane has a pool.
Does 5029 W NANCY Lane have accessible units?
No, 5029 W NANCY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5029 W NANCY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5029 W NANCY Lane has units with dishwashers.
