Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5029 W NANCY Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5029 W NANCY Lane
Last updated September 11 2019 at 2:44 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5029 W NANCY Lane
5029 West Nancy Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5029 West Nancy Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5029 W NANCY Lane have any available units?
5029 W NANCY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5029 W NANCY Lane have?
Some of 5029 W NANCY Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5029 W NANCY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5029 W NANCY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5029 W NANCY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5029 W NANCY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5029 W NANCY Lane offer parking?
No, 5029 W NANCY Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5029 W NANCY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5029 W NANCY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5029 W NANCY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5029 W NANCY Lane has a pool.
Does 5029 W NANCY Lane have accessible units?
No, 5029 W NANCY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5029 W NANCY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5029 W NANCY Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Downtown Phoenix
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College