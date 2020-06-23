All apartments in Phoenix
5015 E CHEYENNE Drive
5015 E CHEYENNE Drive

5015 E Cheyenne Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5015 E Cheyenne Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath builder expanded model in a prime Ahwatukee location is now for sale! This charming Townhome features a beautiful kitchen with newer custom white cabinets and newer stainless steel appliances, including a gas cooktop, granite counter tops, drop in sink. Newer flooring T/O, master bedroom with walk-out balcony, and master bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. You also get 2 garages with epoxy flooring, and a cozy patio perfect for relaxing or a BBQ cookout. The gated community features a pool and heated spa, too. This is the one you have been looking for. Hurry to see this one before it's gone! Sorry no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 E CHEYENNE Drive have any available units?
5015 E CHEYENNE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5015 E CHEYENNE Drive have?
Some of 5015 E CHEYENNE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 E CHEYENNE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5015 E CHEYENNE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 E CHEYENNE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5015 E CHEYENNE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5015 E CHEYENNE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5015 E CHEYENNE Drive does offer parking.
Does 5015 E CHEYENNE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 E CHEYENNE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 E CHEYENNE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5015 E CHEYENNE Drive has a pool.
Does 5015 E CHEYENNE Drive have accessible units?
No, 5015 E CHEYENNE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 E CHEYENNE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5015 E CHEYENNE Drive has units with dishwashers.
