Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
501 West Pontiac Drive
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:59 PM

501 West Pontiac Drive

501 West Pontiac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

501 West Pontiac Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Well maintained condo in La Cresenta off Loop 101 and 7th Ave. The unit features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a front porch, a private patio, full-size washer and dryer and assigned covered parking. The community features two pools and a spa. Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Sq footage per county records Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 West Pontiac Drive have any available units?
501 West Pontiac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 West Pontiac Drive have?
Some of 501 West Pontiac Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 West Pontiac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 West Pontiac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 West Pontiac Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 West Pontiac Drive is pet friendly.
Does 501 West Pontiac Drive offer parking?
Yes, 501 West Pontiac Drive offers parking.
Does 501 West Pontiac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 West Pontiac Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 West Pontiac Drive have a pool?
Yes, 501 West Pontiac Drive has a pool.
Does 501 West Pontiac Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 West Pontiac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 West Pontiac Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 West Pontiac Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

