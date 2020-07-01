501 West Pontiac Drive

Amenities

Well maintained condo in La Cresenta off Loop 101 and 7th Ave. The unit features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a front porch, a private patio, full-size washer and dryer and assigned covered parking. The community features two pools and a spa. Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Sq footage per county records Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.