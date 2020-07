Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nice and Cozy home in a very desirable Glendale area. This open floor plan home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with vaulted ceilings. Super Clean and well maintained home with newer carpet. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and comes with all the appliances including washer & dryer. Close to schools, shops, Arrowhead Mall and the 101 & I17 Freeway.