5001 E Virginia Ave

Amenities
All new floorplan features large master suite, new baths and kitchen. Close to shopping, dining, freeway, and more! Open floorplan with 36''porcelain wood-like plank tile. Fabulous kitchen with 9' island, custom cabinets, quartz counter-tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances. Master suite with spacious walk-in, closet barn doors and private exit to backyard. Private retreat master bathroom with separate soaking tub + shower. Backyard features an extended covered patio with lush synthetic turf and plenty of room for entertaining. 2 car garage with epoxy flooring and extra storage.
(RLNE5645116)