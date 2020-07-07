5001 E Virginia Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

All new floorplan features large master suite, new baths and kitchen. Close to shopping, dining, freeway, and more! Open floorplan with 36''porcelain wood-like plank tile. Fabulous kitchen with 9' island, custom cabinets, quartz counter-tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances. Master suite with spacious walk-in, closet barn doors and private exit to backyard. Private retreat master bathroom with separate soaking tub + shower. Backyard features an extended covered patio with lush synthetic turf and plenty of room for entertaining. 2 car garage with epoxy flooring and extra storage.



(RLNE5645116)