Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

5001 E Virginia Ave

5001 East Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5001 East Virginia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
All new floorplan features large master suite, new baths and kitchen. Close to shopping, dining, freeway, and more! Open floorplan with 36''porcelain wood-like plank tile. Fabulous kitchen with 9' island, custom cabinets, quartz counter-tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances. Master suite with spacious walk-in, closet barn doors and private exit to backyard. Private retreat master bathroom with separate soaking tub + shower. Backyard features an extended covered patio with lush synthetic turf and plenty of room for entertaining. 2 car garage with epoxy flooring and extra storage.

(RLNE5645116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 E Virginia Ave have any available units?
5001 E Virginia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5001 E Virginia Ave have?
Some of 5001 E Virginia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 E Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5001 E Virginia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 E Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5001 E Virginia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5001 E Virginia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5001 E Virginia Ave offers parking.
Does 5001 E Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5001 E Virginia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 E Virginia Ave have a pool?
No, 5001 E Virginia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5001 E Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 5001 E Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 E Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5001 E Virginia Ave has units with dishwashers.

