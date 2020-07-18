All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019

4945 W JOYCE Circle

4945 West Joyce Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4945 West Joyce Circle, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Bellair

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! Inside, you'll find a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, an intimate and cozy layout that makes it especially easy to feel right at home, and spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances, plenty of gorgeous cabinetry, and an open design! Additionally, the backyard is complete with a sparkling in-ground pool for your outdoor pleasure!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4945 W JOYCE Circle have any available units?
4945 W JOYCE Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4945 W JOYCE Circle have?
Some of 4945 W JOYCE Circle's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4945 W JOYCE Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4945 W JOYCE Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4945 W JOYCE Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4945 W JOYCE Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4945 W JOYCE Circle offer parking?
No, 4945 W JOYCE Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4945 W JOYCE Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4945 W JOYCE Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4945 W JOYCE Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4945 W JOYCE Circle has a pool.
Does 4945 W JOYCE Circle have accessible units?
No, 4945 W JOYCE Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4945 W JOYCE Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4945 W JOYCE Circle has units with dishwashers.
