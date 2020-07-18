4945 W JOYCE Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! Inside, you'll find a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, an intimate and cozy layout that makes it especially easy to feel right at home, and spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances, plenty of gorgeous cabinetry, and an open design! Additionally, the backyard is complete with a sparkling in-ground pool for your outdoor pleasure!