Lovely 3 bed 2 bath home with flowing open floor plan! This home features vaulted ceilings, spacious areas and nice sized backyard. You will be located next to Laveen shopping center, park and schools.



Well trained dogs per owner approval. Sorry- no cats.



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix



