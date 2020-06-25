This is a 3 bedroom/2 bath home with fresh paint and new carpet. Tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Large living room area that is all tile for easy maintenance. Front yard with new landscaping! Back yard with covered patio. One-car garage.
$50.00 application fee per adult 18 and over 2.3% city rental tax Pet fees and restrictions apply
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4925 W Pinchot Ave have any available units?
4925 W Pinchot Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 W Pinchot Ave have?
Some of 4925 W Pinchot Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 W Pinchot Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4925 W Pinchot Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 W Pinchot Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4925 W Pinchot Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4925 W Pinchot Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4925 W Pinchot Ave offers parking.
Does 4925 W Pinchot Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4925 W Pinchot Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 W Pinchot Ave have a pool?
No, 4925 W Pinchot Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4925 W Pinchot Ave have accessible units?
No, 4925 W Pinchot Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 W Pinchot Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4925 W Pinchot Ave does not have units with dishwashers.