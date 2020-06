Amenities

Available 06/25/20 Furnished | Close to Mayo | Short Term OK|Pets OK - Property Id: 57490



Mayo Phoenix only 10 minutes away. Plantation Shutters, tile and hardwood floors. full size W&D, Covered Patio area. You can walk to virtually anything you may need! Several restaurants, Frys, Home Depot etc, public transportation, and a great school district. Fully fenced covered patio.

