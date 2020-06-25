All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM

4835 W KRISTAL Way

4835 West Kristal Way · No Longer Available
Location

4835 West Kristal Way, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
NO MORE SHOWINGS - EXECUTING DOCUMENTS. Highly upgraded and beautifully remodeled home. Only the best materials used. Fabulous vaulted great room floor plan! 2 bedrooms plus a double door den which can be used as an office or bedroom, if needed. Decorator pot shelves for all your treasured belongings. All cabinets have been replaced throughout the home with beautiful, warm maple ''hush'' closing drawers and all surfaces are gorgeous earth toned granite. Flooring is large 20 inch neutral tan tile. Grassy front and back yard with covered patio. This home has been freshly painted inside and out and comes with stainless appliances, fridge included. You'll love living in this casually elegant home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4835 W KRISTAL Way have any available units?
4835 W KRISTAL Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4835 W KRISTAL Way have?
Some of 4835 W KRISTAL Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4835 W KRISTAL Way currently offering any rent specials?
4835 W KRISTAL Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4835 W KRISTAL Way pet-friendly?
No, 4835 W KRISTAL Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4835 W KRISTAL Way offer parking?
Yes, 4835 W KRISTAL Way offers parking.
Does 4835 W KRISTAL Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4835 W KRISTAL Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4835 W KRISTAL Way have a pool?
No, 4835 W KRISTAL Way does not have a pool.
Does 4835 W KRISTAL Way have accessible units?
No, 4835 W KRISTAL Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4835 W KRISTAL Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4835 W KRISTAL Way has units with dishwashers.
