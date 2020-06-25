4835 W KRISTAL Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

NO MORE SHOWINGS - EXECUTING DOCUMENTS. Highly upgraded and beautifully remodeled home. Only the best materials used. Fabulous vaulted great room floor plan! 2 bedrooms plus a double door den which can be used as an office or bedroom, if needed. Decorator pot shelves for all your treasured belongings. All cabinets have been replaced throughout the home with beautiful, warm maple ''hush'' closing drawers and all surfaces are gorgeous earth toned granite. Flooring is large 20 inch neutral tan tile. Grassy front and back yard with covered patio. This home has been freshly painted inside and out and comes with stainless appliances, fridge included. You'll love living in this casually elegant home.