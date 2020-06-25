All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4834 N. 35th Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4834 N. 35th Pl.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

4834 N. 35th Pl.

4834 North 35th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia Lite
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4834 North 35th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful patio home in Villa Del Este, located in the high demand central Camelback Corridor with close proximity
to shopping, restaurants, downtown & Scottsdale. The living room offers a professionally designed spacious interior with high ceilings, gas fireplace and art
niches. Both the dining room and living room have wood trimmed double French doors and windows that provide light filled rooms overlooking an open patio with
beehive fireplace. The living room along with the formal dining room and wet bar create an inviting entertainment space. The kitchen is freshly painted with stylish granite counter-tops. 1 small pet will be considered.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one monthï¿½??s rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4834 N. 35th Pl. have any available units?
4834 N. 35th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4834 N. 35th Pl. have?
Some of 4834 N. 35th Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4834 N. 35th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
4834 N. 35th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4834 N. 35th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4834 N. 35th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 4834 N. 35th Pl. offer parking?
No, 4834 N. 35th Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 4834 N. 35th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4834 N. 35th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4834 N. 35th Pl. have a pool?
No, 4834 N. 35th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 4834 N. 35th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 4834 N. 35th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 4834 N. 35th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4834 N. 35th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College