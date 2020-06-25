4834 N. 35th Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful patio home in Villa Del Este, located in the high demand central Camelback Corridor with close proximity

to shopping, restaurants, downtown & Scottsdale. The living room offers a professionally designed spacious interior with high ceilings, gas fireplace and art

niches. Both the dining room and living room have wood trimmed double French doors and windows that provide light filled rooms overlooking an open patio with

beehive fireplace. The living room along with the formal dining room and wet bar create an inviting entertainment space. The kitchen is freshly painted with stylish granite counter-tops. 1 small pet will be considered.

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one monthï¿½??s rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.