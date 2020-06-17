4831 E SURREY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill internet access

Completely furnished and updated. The pool and yard has recently had a face lift in the fall of 2019. Travertine patio with a large covered patio, large pool that is 8.6 ft deep on one side and about 4 feet on the other end. Putting green with 4 holes and a chipping green. Pool is heated. Home is equipped with a king sized bed in the master and a queen in each other bedroom. Two sleeper sofas. Wifi package and your major channels on the big screens. Must call for availability, showing instructions and correct pricing. High season (jan, feb, march an april) not available at this price.