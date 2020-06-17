All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4831 E SURREY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4831 E SURREY Avenue
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

4831 E SURREY Avenue

4831 East Surrey Avenue · (602) 980-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4831 East Surrey Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
internet access
Completely furnished and updated. The pool and yard has recently had a face lift in the fall of 2019. Travertine patio with a large covered patio, large pool that is 8.6 ft deep on one side and about 4 feet on the other end. Putting green with 4 holes and a chipping green. Pool is heated. Home is equipped with a king sized bed in the master and a queen in each other bedroom. Two sleeper sofas. Wifi package and your major channels on the big screens. Must call for availability, showing instructions and correct pricing. High season (jan, feb, march an april) not available at this price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4831 E SURREY Avenue have any available units?
4831 E SURREY Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4831 E SURREY Avenue have?
Some of 4831 E SURREY Avenue's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4831 E SURREY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4831 E SURREY Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4831 E SURREY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4831 E SURREY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4831 E SURREY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4831 E SURREY Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4831 E SURREY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4831 E SURREY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4831 E SURREY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4831 E SURREY Avenue has a pool.
Does 4831 E SURREY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4831 E SURREY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4831 E SURREY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4831 E SURREY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4831 E SURREY Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity