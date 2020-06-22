All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

4822 W St Catherine Ave

4822 W St Catherine Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4822 W St Catherine Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
* Text NICHOLE 480-765-9814 to schedule viewing! *

Single Level 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home in beautiful Gated Community! Upgraded Tile, Stainless Appliances, Upgraded Espresso Cabinets, and Granite Counters! Open Kitchen with island is nestled between an elegant dining room and generous great room. A tech center/multi purpose area provides added convenience! Large master with walk-in closet and dual sink bath. Walk across the street to school! Don't miss out!

12 Month Minimum

*Move In Requires:
$1450 1st Month's Rent
$1450 Security Deposit
$300 Cleaning Deposit
Pet Deposit if Applicable

All Deposits are Refundable.
$150 lease admin fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4822 W St Catherine Ave have any available units?
4822 W St Catherine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4822 W St Catherine Ave have?
Some of 4822 W St Catherine Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4822 W St Catherine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4822 W St Catherine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4822 W St Catherine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4822 W St Catherine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4822 W St Catherine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4822 W St Catherine Ave offers parking.
Does 4822 W St Catherine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4822 W St Catherine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4822 W St Catherine Ave have a pool?
No, 4822 W St Catherine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4822 W St Catherine Ave have accessible units?
No, 4822 W St Catherine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4822 W St Catherine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4822 W St Catherine Ave has units with dishwashers.
