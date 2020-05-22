4820 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue

Amenities

Fabulous Remodeled Duplex in a Wonderful East Phoenix Lower Arcadia Location! Unit #2 is a 2 Bedroom/1 Bath almost 850 SQ FT with Ceramic Tile Throughout, Ceiling Fans, Vertical Blinds, Kitchen with Tile Back Splash, Newer White Electric Range, Dishwasher & Refrigerator, Inside Laundry with Washer & Dryer, Lots of Storage & 1 Car Garage Access from Windsor Ave. Fenced Patio Area & Large Grassy Front Yard with Covered Patio. The Unit is Centrally Located Nearby to Phoenix Airport, Freeway Access to Downtown Phoenix & 15 minute Drive to the Biltmore Area & Old Town Scottsdale with All of the Shops, Galleries and Restaurants. Very Close to Fry's Grocery Store, Costco & Much More! Great Value! Don't Miss Out on this Incredible Rental Property in Highly Desirable Location! Check It Out!