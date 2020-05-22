All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:15 PM

4820 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue

4820 East Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4820 East Cambridge Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous Remodeled Duplex in a Wonderful East Phoenix Lower Arcadia Location! Unit #2 is a 2 Bedroom/1 Bath almost 850 SQ FT with Ceramic Tile Throughout, Ceiling Fans, Vertical Blinds, Kitchen with Tile Back Splash, Newer White Electric Range, Dishwasher & Refrigerator, Inside Laundry with Washer & Dryer, Lots of Storage & 1 Car Garage Access from Windsor Ave. Fenced Patio Area & Large Grassy Front Yard with Covered Patio. The Unit is Centrally Located Nearby to Phoenix Airport, Freeway Access to Downtown Phoenix & 15 minute Drive to the Biltmore Area & Old Town Scottsdale with All of the Shops, Galleries and Restaurants. Very Close to Fry's Grocery Store, Costco & Much More! Great Value! Don't Miss Out on this Incredible Rental Property in Highly Desirable Location! Check It Out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have any available units?
4820 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4820 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have?
Some of 4820 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4820 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4820 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4820 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4820 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4820 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4820 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4820 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4820 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4820 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
