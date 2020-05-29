4808 N 24TH Street

Amenities

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED!!! Available for summer rates for April/May 2020!!! (January - April $5,495 a month) (May, Oct, Nov & December $4,500 a month) (June - September $3,500 a month) Gorgeous remodeled unit with luxury furnishings right down to the linens. Porcelain hardwood floors throughout. Spacious Spacious 2 br, with 2 full baths, and a gorgeous covered balcony. Spectacular Northwest mountain views on the 13th Floor. Fully furnished and ready for move-in. Conveniently located in heart of the Biltmore Shopping and Golf. Close to Scottsdale Fashion Square, and hiking. Mountain Views & City lights from your living room. Roof top pool /jacuzzi, gym on site. One parking space.