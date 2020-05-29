All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

4808 North 24th Street · (602) 370-3465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4808 North 24th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1303 · Avail. now

$5,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED!!! Available for summer rates for April/May 2020!!! (January - April $5,495 a month) (May, Oct, Nov & December $4,500 a month) (June - September $3,500 a month) Gorgeous remodeled unit with luxury furnishings right down to the linens. Porcelain hardwood floors throughout. Spacious Spacious 2 br, with 2 full baths, and a gorgeous covered balcony. Spectacular Northwest mountain views on the 13th Floor. Fully furnished and ready for move-in. Conveniently located in heart of the Biltmore Shopping and Golf. Close to Scottsdale Fashion Square, and hiking. Mountain Views & City lights from your living room. Roof top pool /jacuzzi, gym on site. One parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4808 N 24TH Street have any available units?
4808 N 24TH Street has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4808 N 24TH Street have?
Some of 4808 N 24TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4808 N 24TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4808 N 24TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4808 N 24TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4808 N 24TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4808 N 24TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4808 N 24TH Street does offer parking.
Does 4808 N 24TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4808 N 24TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4808 N 24TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4808 N 24TH Street has a pool.
Does 4808 N 24TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4808 N 24TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4808 N 24TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4808 N 24TH Street has units with dishwashers.
