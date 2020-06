4802 W SADDLEHORN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

1/2 ACRE OF LUSH MATURE LANDSCAPING PROVIDING PLENTY OF PRIVACY. IS JUST THE BEGINNING OF THIS LUXURY RENTAL. SWIM IN THE SPARKLING POOL, BBQ ON THE EXTENDED PATIO, RELAX WITH A DRINK IN THE GAZEBO & WHEN IT IS TIME TO COME INSIDE, ENJOY GATHERING THE FAMILY AROUND THE BIG CENTER ISLAND KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF COOKING SPACE & CABINETS,OR GATHER IN THE FAMILY ROOM AROUND THE FIREPLACE. SAVE THE FORMAL LIV/DIN ROOMS FOR THE MORE FORMAL AFFAIRS. THE FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT OFFERS A COOL RETREAT FOR MOVIE WATCHING OR A GIANT PLAYROOM & HAS A MASSIVE STONE FIREP & A FULL BATH. MASTER SUITE OFFERS DUAL SINKS,CUSTOM TUB/SHOWER, WALK-IN CLOSET & EXIT TO BACKYARD. HOME HAS A COMBINATION OF WOOD & SLATE FLOORING/HIGH CEILINGS/WOOD SHUTTERS/SIDE ENTRY 3C GAR/CIRCLE DR. CLOSE TO SHOPPING/DINING/FREEWAY