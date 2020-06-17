All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:01 AM

4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue

4741 East Voltaire Avenue · (623) 221-6744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4741 East Voltaire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1708 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
This spacious home is located kissing the edges of Paradise Valley and Scottsdale. Known as the Transitional Cowboy Cottage this home comes fully decorated by a professional Interior Designer and ready to go. Electricity, water, trash, pool service and gardener are included in the price. At over 1700 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, private pool, inside laundry, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with desk, coffee bar and more, this spacious home sleeps up to 6 people. Also included: plates, pots, pans, cookware, silverware, cups, glasses, all bedding, ironing board and so much more this home includes everything needed to make this your comfortable vacation home. Minimum 4 month lease preferred. Please call to inquire, ask or offer. Thank you for looking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue have any available units?
4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue have?
Some of 4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
