4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue

Amenities
This spacious home is located kissing the edges of Paradise Valley and Scottsdale. Known as the Transitional Cowboy Cottage this home comes fully decorated by a professional Interior Designer and ready to go. Electricity, water, trash, pool service and gardener are included in the price. At over 1700 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, private pool, inside laundry, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with desk, coffee bar and more, this spacious home sleeps up to 6 people. Also included: plates, pots, pans, cookware, silverware, cups, glasses, all bedding, ironing board and so much more this home includes everything needed to make this your comfortable vacation home. Minimum 4 month lease preferred. Please call to inquire, ask or offer. Thank you for looking.