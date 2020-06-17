4741 E VOLTAIRE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool garage

This spacious home is located kissing the edges of Paradise Valley and Scottsdale. Known as the Transitional Cowboy Cottage this home comes fully decorated by a professional Interior Designer and ready to go. Electricity, water, trash, pool service and gardener are included in the price. At over 1700 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, private pool, inside laundry, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with desk, coffee bar and more, this spacious home sleeps up to 6 people. Also included: plates, pots, pans, cookware, silverware, cups, glasses, all bedding, ironing board and so much more this home includes everything needed to make this your comfortable vacation home. Minimum 4 month lease preferred. Please call to inquire, ask or offer. Thank you for looking.