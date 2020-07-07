4739 N 51st Ave

Amenities
Fabulous, recently remodeled 4bd/2ba home. With newer 2-tone paint scheme, Kitchen with cabinets and counters replaced, newer appliances including Fridge, Oven/Stove & dishwasher. Tile throughout the home. Formal living room, separate dining room and bonus/family room. This home will definitley meet your needs. The garage was converted to a bonus room. The yard is oversized and extended concrete slab makes for extra space for the barbque and patio seating along with the covered back patio which has a unique fireplace for those chilly evenings in Phoenix! This is a great home for entertaining.
Minutes from Grand Ave & the I-10. Close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
(51st AVE & CAMELBACK)
STATUS: Vacant
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
AREA INFORMATION: Wal Mart nearby, close to banks, Maryvale baseball park, and mvd
FLOORING: Tile, newer carpet in the Bedrooms
GARAGE/PARKING: 1 Car Garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Hood, Refrigerator, Dishwasher
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1957
YARD: Gravel in front and back
Additional Amenities: Additional storage in back, fireplace on covered patio
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi
12 Months
Ceiling Fan
W/D Hookups Only