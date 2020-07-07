All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4739 N 51st Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4739 N 51st Ave

4739 North 51st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4739 North 51st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/937f461008 ----
Fabulous, recently remodeled 4bd/2ba home. With newer 2-tone paint scheme, Kitchen with cabinets and counters replaced, newer appliances including Fridge, Oven/Stove & dishwasher. Tile throughout the home. Formal living room, separate dining room and bonus/family room. This home will definitley meet your needs. The garage was converted to a bonus room. The yard is oversized and extended concrete slab makes for extra space for the barbque and patio seating along with the covered back patio which has a unique fireplace for those chilly evenings in Phoenix! This is a great home for entertaining.

Minutes from Grand Ave & the I-10. Close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
(51st AVE & CAMELBACK)

STATUS: Vacant

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

AREA INFORMATION: Wal Mart nearby, close to banks, Maryvale baseball park, and mvd
FLOORING: Tile, newer carpet in the Bedrooms
GARAGE/PARKING: 1 Car Garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Hood, Refrigerator, Dishwasher
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1957
YARD: Gravel in front and back
Additional Amenities: Additional storage in back, fireplace on covered patio

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

12 Months

Ceiling Fan
W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
