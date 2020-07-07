4739 N 51st Ave

Amenities

Fabulous, recently remodeled 4bd/2ba home. With newer 2-tone paint scheme, Kitchen with cabinets and counters replaced, newer appliances including Fridge, Oven/Stove & dishwasher. Tile throughout the home. Formal living room, separate dining room and bonus/family room. This home will definitley meet your needs. The garage was converted to a bonus room. The yard is oversized and extended concrete slab makes for extra space for the barbque and patio seating along with the covered back patio which has a unique fireplace for those chilly evenings in Phoenix! This is a great home for entertaining.



Minutes from Grand Ave & the I-10. Close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment.

(51st AVE & CAMELBACK)



STATUS: Vacant



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Register for a Self-Guided Tour



Receive txt or email confirmation



On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:



GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action



Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application



Complete the Online Application Form



Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card



AREA INFORMATION: Wal Mart nearby, close to banks, Maryvale baseball park, and mvd

FLOORING: Tile, newer carpet in the Bedrooms

GARAGE/PARKING: 1 Car Garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Hood, Refrigerator, Dishwasher

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 1957

YARD: Gravel in front and back

Additional Amenities: Additional storage in back, fireplace on covered patio



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA Instructions



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



