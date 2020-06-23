All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4739 East Sunland Avenue

4739 East Sunland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4739 East Sunland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Patio Homes East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,072 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black and steel appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4739 East Sunland Avenue have any available units?
4739 East Sunland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4739 East Sunland Avenue have?
Some of 4739 East Sunland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4739 East Sunland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4739 East Sunland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4739 East Sunland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4739 East Sunland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4739 East Sunland Avenue offer parking?
No, 4739 East Sunland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4739 East Sunland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4739 East Sunland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4739 East Sunland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4739 East Sunland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4739 East Sunland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4739 East Sunland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4739 East Sunland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4739 East Sunland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
