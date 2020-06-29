All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4729 East Mossman Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4729 East Mossman Road
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:06 AM

4729 East Mossman Road

4729 East Mossman Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4729 East Mossman Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Available June 2020! 3 Bedrooms plus den, 2 bathroom home. 1,547 sq feet. Home has a north/south exposure and is located on a corner lot. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, including large refrigerator and double oven for baking at different temperatures. Custom-designed dual head Master Shower with over-sized water heater for extra long showers! Washer/dryer included. Looking for a 1 year lease agreement (or more). 2 car attached garage. Pets negotiable. Short walking distance to Desert Ridge Marketplace, JW Marriott Resort and many restaurants. Adjacent access to walking trails. Schools nearby are Cashman Elementary, Explorer Middle, and Pinnacle High school. Quick access to the 101 and 51 freeways. Serious inquiries only please. Contact Shawn for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4729 East Mossman Road have any available units?
4729 East Mossman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4729 East Mossman Road have?
Some of 4729 East Mossman Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4729 East Mossman Road currently offering any rent specials?
4729 East Mossman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4729 East Mossman Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4729 East Mossman Road is pet friendly.
Does 4729 East Mossman Road offer parking?
Yes, 4729 East Mossman Road offers parking.
Does 4729 East Mossman Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4729 East Mossman Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4729 East Mossman Road have a pool?
No, 4729 East Mossman Road does not have a pool.
Does 4729 East Mossman Road have accessible units?
No, 4729 East Mossman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4729 East Mossman Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4729 East Mossman Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College