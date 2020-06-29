4729 East Mossman Road

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Available June 2020! 3 Bedrooms plus den, 2 bathroom home. 1,547 sq feet. Home has a north/south exposure and is located on a corner lot. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, including large refrigerator and double oven for baking at different temperatures. Custom-designed dual head Master Shower with over-sized water heater for extra long showers! Washer/dryer included. Looking for a 1 year lease agreement (or more). 2 car attached garage. Pets negotiable. Short walking distance to Desert Ridge Marketplace, JW Marriott Resort and many restaurants. Adjacent access to walking trails. Schools nearby are Cashman Elementary, Explorer Middle, and Pinnacle High school. Quick access to the 101 and 51 freeways. Serious inquiries only please. Contact Shawn for more details.