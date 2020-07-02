All apartments in Phoenix
4727 N 9TH Street
4727 N 9TH Street

4727 N 9th St · No Longer Available
Location

4727 N 9th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Luxury rental listing in the heart of Phoenix.Completely renovated 3 bedrooms 2 baths home with a large backyard. 2 RV gates.Entirely updated baths, open concept living room/kitchen with granite countertops. Spacious laundry with full size washer and dryer plus additional storage.Property is located in quiet dead end street and has plenty of parking space.Close proximity to the prestigious Biltmore area and Camelback Corridor, Phoenix's premier upscale shopping, dining and financial district.Easy access to major freeways, downtown,hospitals,Old town Scottsdale Short term available at a different rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4727 N 9TH Street have any available units?
4727 N 9TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4727 N 9TH Street have?
Some of 4727 N 9TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4727 N 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4727 N 9TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4727 N 9TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4727 N 9TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4727 N 9TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4727 N 9TH Street offers parking.
Does 4727 N 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4727 N 9TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4727 N 9TH Street have a pool?
No, 4727 N 9TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 4727 N 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4727 N 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4727 N 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4727 N 9TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.

