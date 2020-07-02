4727 N 9TH Street

Amenities

Luxury rental listing in the heart of Phoenix.Completely renovated 3 bedrooms 2 baths home with a large backyard. 2 RV gates.Entirely updated baths, open concept living room/kitchen with granite countertops. Spacious laundry with full size washer and dryer plus additional storage.Property is located in quiet dead end street and has plenty of parking space.Close proximity to the prestigious Biltmore area and Camelback Corridor, Phoenix's premier upscale shopping, dining and financial district.Easy access to major freeways, downtown,hospitals,Old town Scottsdale Short term available at a different rate.