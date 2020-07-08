4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fantastic 3BR 2BA home is loctaed is South Phoenix conveniently just minutes to shopping, dining, schools and more!



Inside you'll find tile flooring throughout, ceiling fans and blinds to help keep cool. NEW paint, NEW roof!



The bedrooms are nicely sized with plenty of storage. Custom tile kitchen counter tops with lots of storage and breakfast bar features fridge, range and dishwasher. Do not miss this. APPLY TODAY!



Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $400



Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150



Application Fee: $45



Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee



Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.



Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker



AZ Real Estate and Property Management



(602)712-9500



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.