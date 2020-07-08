All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:15 PM

4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue

4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Roosen Gardens

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fantastic 3BR 2BA home is loctaed is South Phoenix conveniently just minutes to shopping, dining, schools and more!

Inside you'll find tile flooring throughout, ceiling fans and blinds to help keep cool. NEW paint, NEW roof!

The bedrooms are nicely sized with plenty of storage. Custom tile kitchen counter tops with lots of storage and breakfast bar features fridge, range and dishwasher. Do not miss this. APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $400

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue have any available units?
4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue have?
Some of 4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue offer parking?
No, 4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue have a pool?
No, 4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4721 East Saint Catherine Avenue has units with dishwashers.

