Phoenix, AZ
4719 South 99th Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 12:08 AM

4719 South 99th Drive

4719 South 99th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4719 South 99th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Farmington Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private Pool With Waterfall, Decking, Artificial Turf - Pool Service Is Included! Huge Living Room/Dining Room Combination & Extra Large Family Room Adjacent To The Kitchen/Breakfast Room. The Kitchen Features A Large Island Work Center, Walk-In Pantry, Upgraded Cherry Cabinets, Black Appliances....Side By Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, & Smooth-Top Range! There's Also Upgraded Carpet & 20'' Ceramic Tile Throughout! All Bedrooms Are Upstairs With 2 Master Suites With Walk-In Closets & Private Baths. The Main Master Bath Includes Separate Tub & Shower, Double Bowl Vanity With Knee Hole For Make-Up Area & Separate Toilet Room.

Rent amount includes rental tax.
Deposit includes $200.00 Lease Administration Fee.
Pets will requir additional deposits.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4719 South 99th Drive have any available units?
4719 South 99th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4719 South 99th Drive have?
Some of 4719 South 99th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4719 South 99th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4719 South 99th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4719 South 99th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4719 South 99th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4719 South 99th Drive offer parking?
No, 4719 South 99th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4719 South 99th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4719 South 99th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4719 South 99th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4719 South 99th Drive has a pool.
Does 4719 South 99th Drive have accessible units?
No, 4719 South 99th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4719 South 99th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4719 South 99th Drive has units with dishwashers.
