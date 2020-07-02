4719 South 99th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Private Pool With Waterfall, Decking, Artificial Turf - Pool Service Is Included! Huge Living Room/Dining Room Combination & Extra Large Family Room Adjacent To The Kitchen/Breakfast Room. The Kitchen Features A Large Island Work Center, Walk-In Pantry, Upgraded Cherry Cabinets, Black Appliances....Side By Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, & Smooth-Top Range! There's Also Upgraded Carpet & 20'' Ceramic Tile Throughout! All Bedrooms Are Upstairs With 2 Master Suites With Walk-In Closets & Private Baths. The Main Master Bath Includes Separate Tub & Shower, Double Bowl Vanity With Knee Hole For Make-Up Area & Separate Toilet Room.



Rent amount includes rental tax.

Deposit includes $200.00 Lease Administration Fee.

Pets will requir additional deposits.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.