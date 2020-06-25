4718 N 9TH Street

Amenities

2 bedroom 1 bath updated twin home(you share a wall with your neighbor) with large private back yard and a patio for entertaining. Open kitchen, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Wood plank tile throughout. One bathroom with tiled tub. Spacious laundry with full size washer and dryer could be used as additional storage. Property is located in quiet dead end street and has 3 parking spots in front. Close proximity to the prestigious Biltmore area and Camelback Corridor, Phoenix's premier upscale shopping, dining and financial district. Easy access to major freeways, downtown, hospitals.