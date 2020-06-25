All apartments in Phoenix
4718 N 9TH Street
4718 N 9TH Street

4718 North 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4718 North 9th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath updated twin home(you share a wall with your neighbor) with large private back yard and a patio for entertaining. Open kitchen, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Wood plank tile throughout. One bathroom with tiled tub. Spacious laundry with full size washer and dryer could be used as additional storage. Property is located in quiet dead end street and has 3 parking spots in front. Close proximity to the prestigious Biltmore area and Camelback Corridor, Phoenix's premier upscale shopping, dining and financial district. Easy access to major freeways, downtown, hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4718 N 9TH Street have any available units?
4718 N 9TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4718 N 9TH Street have?
Some of 4718 N 9TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4718 N 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4718 N 9TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4718 N 9TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4718 N 9TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4718 N 9TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4718 N 9TH Street offers parking.
Does 4718 N 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4718 N 9TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4718 N 9TH Street have a pool?
No, 4718 N 9TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 4718 N 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4718 N 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4718 N 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4718 N 9TH Street has units with dishwashers.
