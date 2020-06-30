All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 29 2020 at 9:08 PM

4711 East Culver Street

4711 East Culver Street · No Longer Available
Location

4711 East Culver Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Vacant and move-in ready! Large open floor plan with huge family room and kitchen combo on 2nd floor. 3 bedrooms on top floor. Large 2 car garage with driveway. Granite counter with SS appliances including refrigerator. Laundry on bedroom floor with washer and dryer included. Gated community with pool and heated spa. Laminate wood floor in all bedrooms. Close to Tempe, Airport, and freeways.

No cat, no big dog due to main living area on 2nd floor). No eviction history, no felony history. monthly verifiable income above $4650. Application fee $40 per adult. 2.3% rental tax. $1550 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee.
Gate code #1914

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4711 East Culver Street have any available units?
4711 East Culver Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4711 East Culver Street have?
Some of 4711 East Culver Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4711 East Culver Street currently offering any rent specials?
4711 East Culver Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 East Culver Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4711 East Culver Street is pet friendly.
Does 4711 East Culver Street offer parking?
Yes, 4711 East Culver Street offers parking.
Does 4711 East Culver Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4711 East Culver Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 East Culver Street have a pool?
Yes, 4711 East Culver Street has a pool.
Does 4711 East Culver Street have accessible units?
No, 4711 East Culver Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 East Culver Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4711 East Culver Street does not have units with dishwashers.

