4711 East Culver Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Vacant and move-in ready! Large open floor plan with huge family room and kitchen combo on 2nd floor. 3 bedrooms on top floor. Large 2 car garage with driveway. Granite counter with SS appliances including refrigerator. Laundry on bedroom floor with washer and dryer included. Gated community with pool and heated spa. Laminate wood floor in all bedrooms. Close to Tempe, Airport, and freeways.



No cat, no big dog due to main living area on 2nd floor). No eviction history, no felony history. monthly verifiable income above $4650. Application fee $40 per adult. 2.3% rental tax. $1550 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee.

Gate code #1914



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.