Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:30 AM

4709 N. 26th Ln.

4709 North 26th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4709 North 26th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
Absolutely immaculate 3 bedroom home with custom paint, tile and laminate flooring, brand new stainless steel appliances and completely remodeled bathrooms (1st floor bathroom is wheelchair accessible). All 3 bedrooms are upstairs including the master suite with a walk-in closet. Large covered back patio with storage shed. 2 covered parking spots right behind the unit and a short walk to the community pool. Beautiful community with mature landscaping in a park like setting. Great location close to I-17 and Camelback just a few minute drive from downtown! ONE SMALL DOG OR CAT WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays electric, water/sewer/trash are included in rent. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 N. 26th Ln. have any available units?
4709 N. 26th Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4709 N. 26th Ln. have?
Some of 4709 N. 26th Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 N. 26th Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
4709 N. 26th Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 N. 26th Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4709 N. 26th Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 4709 N. 26th Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 4709 N. 26th Ln. offers parking.
Does 4709 N. 26th Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 N. 26th Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 N. 26th Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 4709 N. 26th Ln. has a pool.
Does 4709 N. 26th Ln. have accessible units?
Yes, 4709 N. 26th Ln. has accessible units.
Does 4709 N. 26th Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4709 N. 26th Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

