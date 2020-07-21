This beautiful home has everything you need and more! Inside, you'll find plush carpet and tile floors and stylish lighting fixtures. You'll love cooking in the modern kitchen, complete with updated appliances and granite countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4707 W VILLA MARIA Drive have any available units?
4707 W VILLA MARIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4707 W VILLA MARIA Drive have?
Some of 4707 W VILLA MARIA Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 W VILLA MARIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4707 W VILLA MARIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.