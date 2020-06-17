All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

4703 E. Angela Drive

4703 East Angela Drive · (480) 599-2545
Location

4703 East Angela Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4703 E. Angela Drive · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1605 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
North Phoenix Beauty - Completely remodeled from top to bottom. You will love the new tile floors, White cabinets and granite counter tops. Home featuring high ceilings, 1605 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath floor plan. Open floor plan with spacious master suite, family room fireplace, eat-in kitchen open to family room is perfect for entertaining. Spacious backyard with covered patio affords lots of privacy and backs to green common area.
Corner lot. If you are tired of looking at homes that have not been taken care of and need some work-you need to see this house! It's pristine and move-in ready. Ideally located just 5 minutes to the 101 and 10 minutes to the Desert Ridge shopping area. Furnishings are available for rent or can be removed. Rent $2500 plus $30 Admin fee, Rental tax 2.3%, Renters insurance $9.50 Non-Refundable Admin Fee $150. Refundable Security Deposit of $2500. Refundable Pet deposit $250 per approved pet.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5240675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 E. Angela Drive have any available units?
4703 E. Angela Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4703 E. Angela Drive have?
Some of 4703 E. Angela Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4703 E. Angela Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4703 E. Angela Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 E. Angela Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4703 E. Angela Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4703 E. Angela Drive offer parking?
No, 4703 E. Angela Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4703 E. Angela Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4703 E. Angela Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 E. Angela Drive have a pool?
No, 4703 E. Angela Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4703 E. Angela Drive have accessible units?
No, 4703 E. Angela Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 E. Angela Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4703 E. Angela Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
