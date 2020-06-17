4703 E. Angela Drive

Amenities

North Phoenix Beauty - Completely remodeled from top to bottom. You will love the new tile floors, White cabinets and granite counter tops. Home featuring high ceilings, 1605 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath floor plan. Open floor plan with spacious master suite, family room fireplace, eat-in kitchen open to family room is perfect for entertaining. Spacious backyard with covered patio affords lots of privacy and backs to green common area.

Corner lot. If you are tired of looking at homes that have not been taken care of and need some work-you need to see this house! It's pristine and move-in ready. Ideally located just 5 minutes to the 101 and 10 minutes to the Desert Ridge shopping area. Furnishings are available for rent or can be removed. Rent $2500 plus $30 Admin fee, Rental tax 2.3%, Renters insurance $9.50 Non-Refundable Admin Fee $150. Refundable Security Deposit of $2500. Refundable Pet deposit $250 per approved pet.



No Cats Allowed



