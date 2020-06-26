4702 E Grovers Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Awesome find in high demand Northeast Phoenix, this home backs a private park with access from backyard * As you enter the home you will notice the split floor plan boasting a feeling of comfort & spaciousness * Open floor plan featuring a super bright open kitchen * Premium wood flooring throughout * Escape to your secluded private backyard & relax in the rejuvenating self-cleaning pool * Top rated schools * Lease includes full pool service * Recently installed high efficiency AC & heater * Convenient to all that's important * If you haven't fallen in love with this home by now, you will certainly do so when you experience it!