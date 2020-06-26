All apartments in Phoenix
4702 E Grovers Avenue
4702 E Grovers Avenue

4702 East Grovers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4702 East Grovers Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Awesome find in high demand Northeast Phoenix, this home backs a private park with access from backyard * As you enter the home you will notice the split floor plan boasting a feeling of comfort & spaciousness * Open floor plan featuring a super bright open kitchen * Premium wood flooring throughout * Escape to your secluded private backyard & relax in the rejuvenating self-cleaning pool * Top rated schools * Lease includes full pool service * Recently installed high efficiency AC & heater * Convenient to all that's important * If you haven't fallen in love with this home by now, you will certainly do so when you experience it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4702 E Grovers Avenue have any available units?
4702 E Grovers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4702 E Grovers Avenue have?
Some of 4702 E Grovers Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4702 E Grovers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4702 E Grovers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4702 E Grovers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4702 E Grovers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4702 E Grovers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4702 E Grovers Avenue offers parking.
Does 4702 E Grovers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4702 E Grovers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4702 E Grovers Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4702 E Grovers Avenue has a pool.
Does 4702 E Grovers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4702 E Grovers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4702 E Grovers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4702 E Grovers Avenue has units with dishwashers.
