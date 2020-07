Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely remodeled May 2020. Brand new carpet with new tile in the laundry and baths. Fresh 2 tone interior paint. The kitchen features a center island and brand new stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, stainless steel sink, and new ''granite look'' counter tops. Back yard has nice grass areas and mature landscaping. Large grass community park.