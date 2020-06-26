All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

4653 E Palo Brea Ln

4653 East Palo Brea Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4653 East Palo Brea Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Upscale 3/2 Golf Course Home, Tatum Ranch Cav Crk - Property Id: 126715

Beautiful home in Tatum Ranch, Cave Creek on the Golf Course. This 3 bedroom 2 bath 3 car-garage home has newly remodeled and contemporary styled kitchen, bathrooms and floors.

Enjoy the professionally landscaped Oasis-like back yard including a fire-pit, a gorgeous Pebble Stone pool w/built in Hot Tub and a huge water feature. All this as you relax while overlooking the golf course from your own back yard.

The home has a Living Room, Great Room and separate formal dining area.

There is a nice sized master bedroom with an ensuite, huge walk-in closet and a private entrance accessing the pool area. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are spacious and convenient to the second bath. The wood burning fireplace will provide warmth and ambience on those chilly evenings.

The 3 car garage has plenty of room for cars and toys and comes with built in storage cabinets.

This is a great neighborhood and great location, convenient to dining and shopping.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126715
Property Id 126715

(RLNE4932605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4653 E Palo Brea Ln have any available units?
4653 E Palo Brea Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4653 E Palo Brea Ln have?
Some of 4653 E Palo Brea Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4653 E Palo Brea Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4653 E Palo Brea Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4653 E Palo Brea Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4653 E Palo Brea Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4653 E Palo Brea Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4653 E Palo Brea Ln offers parking.
Does 4653 E Palo Brea Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4653 E Palo Brea Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4653 E Palo Brea Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4653 E Palo Brea Ln has a pool.
Does 4653 E Palo Brea Ln have accessible units?
No, 4653 E Palo Brea Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4653 E Palo Brea Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4653 E Palo Brea Ln has units with dishwashers.
