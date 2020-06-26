4653 E Palo Brea Ln

Amenities

Upscale 3/2 Golf Course Home, Tatum Ranch Cav Crk - Property Id: 126715



Beautiful home in Tatum Ranch, Cave Creek on the Golf Course. This 3 bedroom 2 bath 3 car-garage home has newly remodeled and contemporary styled kitchen, bathrooms and floors.



Enjoy the professionally landscaped Oasis-like back yard including a fire-pit, a gorgeous Pebble Stone pool w/built in Hot Tub and a huge water feature. All this as you relax while overlooking the golf course from your own back yard.



The home has a Living Room, Great Room and separate formal dining area.



There is a nice sized master bedroom with an ensuite, huge walk-in closet and a private entrance accessing the pool area. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are spacious and convenient to the second bath. The wood burning fireplace will provide warmth and ambience on those chilly evenings.



The 3 car garage has plenty of room for cars and toys and comes with built in storage cabinets.



This is a great neighborhood and great location, convenient to dining and shopping.

