Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very Contemporary European style loft town home in gated community. 2 car garage plus storage on first floor, Living room/kitchen/ dinning on 2nd floor, and 3 spacious bedroom and 2 bath on 3rd floor. This is an end unit with plenty natural lights. Living room has art deco wall. Nice kitchen with Granite counter tops and tile back splash. Fans in every room. Great Location, minutes to 143, 202, I-10, I-60, ASU, SKy Habor, Scottsdale and Tempe. Come check it out !!