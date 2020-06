Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

MOVE-IN READY! This wonderful 3Bed/1.5Bath home is ideally located near Camelback Rd for easy freeway access! This home features tiled floors and hardwood flooring in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining! Come see this home today!